Crime

‘Suspicious package’ forces evacuation of Côte Saint-Luc community centre

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 7:21 pm
Montreal police say a suspicious package found outside a community centre in Côte Saint-Luc was neutralized. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal police say a suspicious package found outside a community centre in Côte Saint-Luc was neutralized. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating after a “suspicious package” was located on the grounds of a community centre in Côte Saint-Luc on Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said a 911 call reporting the package was made at around 1:10 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the centre, located near the intersection of Parkhaven and Trinity avenues, and quickly located the package on the lawn.

Chèvrefils said the community centre was evacuated as a precaution, allowing a SWAT team robot to inspect and “neutralize” the package.

Debris from the scene was collected for analysis.

As of 5:30 p.m. Chèvrefils said the investigation was ongoing and the following roads remained closed to traffic:

  • Mackle Road between Caldwell and Melling avenues;
  • Parkhaven Avenue east of Mackle Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

