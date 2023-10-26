‘Suspicious package’ forces evacuation of Côte Saint-Luc community centre

See more sharing options

Montreal police are investigating after a “suspicious package” was located on the grounds of a community centre in Côte Saint-Luc on Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said a 911 call reporting the package was made at around 1:10 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the centre, located near the intersection of Parkhaven and Trinity avenues, and quickly located the package on the lawn.

Chèvrefils said the community centre was evacuated as a precaution, allowing a SWAT team robot to inspect and “neutralize” the package.

Debris from the scene was collected for analysis.

As of 5:30 p.m. Chèvrefils said the investigation was ongoing and the following roads remained closed to traffic: