Police investigating after Saskatoon city transit bus, school bus collide

Saskatoon police are currently on the scene of a bus collision in the city.

A Saskatoon city transit bus and a school bus collided Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Hazen Street and Alexandra Avenue.

Both buses were carrying passengers.

Saskatoon Transit said they are fully cooperating with police during the investigation.

“There’s no word of charges against the Transit operator who has been transported to hospital with a shoulder injury,” read an email from Saskatoon Transit.

The email said a relief bus was dispatched to pick up the riders involved in the crash.

Police said any other injuries are currently unknown.

Traffic restrictions are directing motorists around the crash.

More to come…