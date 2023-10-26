Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigating after Saskatoon city transit bus, school bus collide

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 6:49 pm
A Saskatoon city transit bus. View image in full screen
A Saskatoon city transit bus. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police are currently on the scene of a bus collision in the city.

A Saskatoon city transit bus and a school bus collided Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Hazen Street and Alexandra Avenue.

Both buses were carrying passengers.

Saskatoon Transit said they are fully cooperating with police during the investigation.

“There’s no word of charges against the Transit operator who has been transported to hospital with a shoulder injury,” read an email from Saskatoon Transit.

The email said a relief bus was dispatched to pick up the riders involved in the crash.

Trending Now

Police said any other injuries are currently unknown.

Traffic restrictions are directing motorists around the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices