Video link
Headline link
Canada

Lemberg, Sask. community comes together to clear snow ahead of provincial football quarterfinals

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 5:33 pm
Students and staff all chipped in to remove the heavy snow Wednesday. View image in full screen
Students and staff all chipped in to remove the heavy snow Wednesday. Courtesy of Tanya Baber
It’s not every day your math or English class might be forced to shovel snow off a football field, but for students at North Valley High School in Lemberg, Sask., it’s time to bundle up.

On Wednesday, all the staff and students brought their snow gear to school to help their undefeated football team clear the field for Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup against the Plenty Wildcats.

“We have worked so hard to get our field into good shape, we didn’t want to drive on it as it was still soft and would ruin the ground,” North Valley High School principal Tanya Baber said. “So, we talked to our students, and everyone decided to pitch in.”

Last year, the North Valley Eagles finished with a provincial silver medal.
Last year, the North Valley Eagles finished with a provincial silver medal. Courtesy of Tanya Baber

While shovels weren’t allowed on the school bus, parents from three separate rural communities worked together to get all the gear to the field.

“We worked together for just over an hour to clear the field and get it ready for our football team,” Baber said. “This school community works to take care of each other, it’s part of our core value and expectation and we are immensely proud of that and our school, staff, families and community.”

“We are small but mighty!” she went on to say.

Lemberg is located an hour and a half east of Regina. View image in full screen
Lemberg is located an hour and a half east of Regina. Courtesy of Tanya Baber

The North Valley Eagles are currently undefeated and working toward a 1A provincial title. Last year the team finished with a provincial silver medal.

On Saturday, the team will host the provincial quarterfinal against the Plenty Wildcats at 1 p.m.

And now that the snow is cleared, it’s time for the big game.

