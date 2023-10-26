Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway: Kicking Horse Canyon construction nearing completion

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Drone footage shows massive construction project in Kicking Horse Canyon'
Drone footage shows massive construction project in Kicking Horse Canyon
WATCH: Drone footage taken in March 2022 by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation shows progress on the widening of the Trans-Canada Highway in the Kicking Horse Canyon area, near the Alberta border. On Tuesday, officials announced that the area will be closed to traffic between the Easter and Victoria Day weekends – Apr 5, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The last notoriously narrow stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway through the  Kicking Horse Canyon has been transformed, and commuters will be treated to a four-lane, divided roadway within weeks.

“The Trans-Canada Highway in the Kicking Horse Canyon is more than a scenic road in the mountains. It’s an example of what we can accomplish when we work together,” said John Aldag, MP for Cloverdale-Langley City, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“Very soon, commuters will be able to drive along this newly expanded highway, allowing more people to get to where they need to go safely and efficiently.”

Click to play video: 'Construction begins next week on notorious stretch of Highway 1'
Construction begins next week on notorious stretch of Highway 1

Approximately five kilometres of narrow, two-lane highway east of Golden, B.C., have been transformed over the last three years, and preparations are being made to transition traffic onto the new highway and bridges by the beginning of December 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the fall of 2022 when people began using a large section of the recently constructed eastbound lanes.

The remaining eastbound lanes on the Bighorn Viaduct were completed earlier this year, and construction focused on the new westbound lanes plus associated walls and rockfall protections through the project.

In late September and early October, crews finished the last major concrete pour on the project and completed the Lynx, Elk and Caribou viaducts.

There will be no further extended closures of Highway 1.

Click to play video: 'Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon to reopen a week early'
Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon to reopen a week early
Trending Now

Limited construction delays, including nighttime closures, will continue to occur through November 2023.

While minimal work is expected during the winter, final work on the project, including top-lift paving, will occur in spring 2024 and will require additional traffic management in the run-up to final completion.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in 2019 that widening and realigning a 4.8-kilometre stretch of the Trans Canada Highway east of Golden, B.C., was expected to cost $601 million — an increase over the $450 million estimated in 2016.

The project is cost-shared, with the federal government contributing $215 million. The contract value is $440.6 million.

Click to play video: 'Fall closures scheduled for Kicking Horse Canyon project construction'
Fall closures scheduled for Kicking Horse Canyon project construction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices