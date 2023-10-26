Okanagan College close to raising $14 million for recreation and wellness centre

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus is in the final push toward funding the construction of a $14-million recreation and wellness centre, equipped with a gymnasium, walking track and fitness suite.

“When we see 17,000 students a year and 5,000 this fall alone, it’s hard to imagine not having a facility where students can engage in physical activity and find a way to relieve some stress and really come together for a sense of belonging,” Okanagan College president Neil Fassina said during a fundraising announcement on Thursday.

Many colleges of the same size have long had these types of facilities, but Okanagan College has campuses up and down the valley, and the focus has, thus far, been on making sure each area has the type of services it needs. The Kelowna campus has grown in such a way that it’s time for this type of investment.

The relationship between physical activity, mental resiliency and academic success is a key incentive for the build, Fassina said, but the development will also be a “community beacon.”

“We really want to be able to host community events,” he said. “In our case, we’d love to be able to use this for things like our convocation where we can bring parents and family and friends in to celebrate the students, but really also just bringing in the surrounding communities.”

To date, the Okanagan College Foundation has raised $9 million towards the Recreation and Wellness Centre at the Kelowna campus and a couple of well-known local families have helped get them there.

Don Folk, a longtime philanthropist and past owner of Don Folk Chevrolet in Kelowna, stepped forward with a $5-million donation aimed at helping the college meet the goal of bringing a facility to the area.

“No matter the level, whether you are chasing a gold medal or playing for fun, sport teaches life skills, teamwork, and risk-taking,” Folk said.

“It builds confidence and resilience and forges bonds that last a lifetime.”

Folk’s wife Karen passed away in August, and it was with her in mind that the donation was made.

“Karen’s passion for sport and community will live on as thousands of students compete, play and connect in the new centre,” Helen Jackman, executive director of Okanagan College Foundation said.

“Through sports and recreation, these students are building the skills and strength to become the next generation of community leaders and skilled professionals.”

Another well-known Kelowna family, the Serwas, has also chipped in a $500,000 donation to create something that is closely aligned with their lives.

“Without basketball, I would’ve quit school early and driven a tractor and been quite happy,” said Serwa.

“If I had done that, then there may not have been a Big White [ski resort] and I certainly wouldn’t have been in politics. It was education that enabled me to be able to get involved in a variety of different fields — but it all started as a focus from my activity in sports.

Serwa said he and his wife Lois believe firmly that access on campus to recreational sports and fitness will enhance the quality of life for the students at OC, and ultimately these students are critical to the future of our community,” said Serwa.

Construction on the new Centre is anticipated to begin in spring 2024, with doors opening in 2026.

The facility will include a gymnasium, walking track and fitness suite.

Years ago, when it was known as Okanagan University College, the post-secondary institution had a wonderful gym.

However, that was when it was located near the airport. But in 2004, the province announced that it would be giving the north Kelowna campus to UBC, with the handover taking place in July 2005.

