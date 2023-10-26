Hamilton alerts city hall drop box users of recent vandalism, theft

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., municipal staff believe only a small number of people are affected after a city hall drop box was vandalized and stolen this week.

In a statement, the city said a security review has been completed and the province’s Information and Privacy commissioner was notified of the Sunday morning theft from a back entrance to the building.

“The drop box is available for anyone who wants to deposit correspondence or city service information outside of business hours,” a Hamilton spokesperson explained in an email.

“The incident is expected to impact only a small number of individuals, but anyone who may have used the drop box from late Friday through to early Sunday morning is urged to contact the city’s corporate privacy specialist.”

It’s believed the box disappeared between 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 .

The city’s corporate privacy specialist says the matter is being taken seriously and that security processes are being reviewed to ensure the protection of personal information for the future.