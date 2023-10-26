Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Hamilton alerts city hall drop box users of recent vandalism, theft

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 3:29 pm
The City of Hamilton says a first floor drop box at the rear entrance of city hall was taken on the morning of Sunday, October 22. View image in full screen
The City of Hamilton says a first floor drop box at the rear entrance of city hall was taken on the morning of Sunday, October 22. Global News
Hamilton, Ont., municipal staff believe only a small number of people are affected after a city hall drop box was vandalized and stolen this week.

In a statement, the city said a security review has been completed and the province’s Information and Privacy commissioner was notified of the Sunday morning theft from a back entrance to the building.

“The drop box is available for anyone who wants to deposit correspondence or city service information outside of business hours,” a Hamilton spokesperson explained in an email.

“The incident is expected to impact only a small number of individuals, but anyone who may have used the drop box from late Friday through to early Sunday morning is urged to contact the city’s corporate privacy specialist.”

It’s believed the box disappeared between 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 .

The city’s corporate privacy specialist says the matter is being taken seriously and that security processes are being reviewed to ensure the protection of personal information for the future.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

