Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Fire

McKenzie Lake home damaged by fire, displaced family reunited with missing dog

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'McKenzie Lake fire forces family from their home'
McKenzie Lake fire forces family from their home
WATCH: A family was forced from their home after a fire in the southeast Calgary community of McKenzie Lake. Michael King reports.
A southeast Calgary home sustained extensive damage after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Mount Brewster Circle Southeast, in the community of McKenzie Lake, at around 9:30 a.m. after a neighbour called 911 to report the fire.

CFD members at the scene of an Oct. 26 fire response along Mount Brewster Circle Southeast. View image in full screen
CFD members at the scene of an Oct. 26 fire response along Mount Brewster Circle Southeast. Global News

Heavy smoke poured from the rear of the home and flames emanated from just below the roofline at the front of the house.

No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze. Calgary Fire Department officials say no one was inside when the fire started but there were concerns regarding the safety of the family’s dog.

“They gave us indication that there was a kennel inside the main floor that the dog might be in,” “Crews immediately searched that area and found that the roof of the kennel had melted right down so they knew that the dog was not inside.

“They continued to search the house extensively until they found the dog. They did eventually find it and return it to its owner.”

The family has been displaced from their home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Flames were visible below the roofline of the McKenzie Lake home during the Oct. 26 CFD response. View image in full screen
Flames were visible below the roofline of the McKenzie Lake home during the Oct. 26 CFD response. Global News

 

