Police looking for witnesses in stabbing of 17-year-old student near Toronto school

Toronto Police are looking for witnesses connected with a stabbing that occurred early Thursday afternoon near a high school. Police do not have any suspect information at present, according to TPS Duty Inspector Peter Webhy.

Webhy spoke at a press conference mid-afternoon, outside Oakwood Collegiate Institute on St. Clair Avenue West, just east of Dufferin Street, where the incident unfolded. He said police responded to a call about a stabbing and found a 17-year-old male student in a stairwell with a stab wound.

Further, Webhy said police believe the victim was stabbed outside, away from school property, but he went to the school seeking assistance.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Lockdown at the school was lifted about an hour after it was imposed this afternoon, according to the Toronto District School Board.

A letter was sent to parents and students late in the day, confirming that the stabbing “happened off school property during the lunch hour.”

“Police and Emergency Services were immediately contacted. The student was transported to hospital for medical attention. Our thoughts are with the victim and their family during this time, and we are hoping for a speedy recovery,” wrote school principal Andrea Parise.

“I would like to acknowledge our staff for their calm and expertise in following procedures today, as well as students for their response to the lockdown situation,” wrote Parise. “Please know that TDSB social workers will be at the school tomorrow… and supports will remain in place for as long as they are needed.”

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto Police.