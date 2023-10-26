Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary doctor seeks medical professionals willing to accompany him to Gaza, federal support

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 7:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary doctor willing to risk life in Gaza'
Calgary doctor willing to risk life in Gaza
WATCH: A call has been made to Canadian medical professionals and the Canadian government to support a health convoy to Gaza. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, a Calgary doctor is willing to put his life on the line to help those in need.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dr. Mohamed Soliman doesn’t have any connection to people in Gaza – what he does have is empathy and a desire to help.

“I’ve been waiting for some way to help. Any chance I can help, I am willing to help,” said Soliman from his dental clinic in northwest Calgary.  “When this came up I said if you get approval to go, I’m more than happy to go and help those kids from dying. I understand the risk.”

Soliman responded to a call to action by a Calgary family physician who wants to organize a Canadian health convoy to Gaza.

“As a physician activist, the only thing I can do is to be there and provide health care,” said Dr. Mukarram Zaidi, chair of Think for Actions, a Calgary-based national non-profit think tank, focused on the professional development of youth.

Story continues below advertisement

Zaidi has written to federal politicians requesting that Canadian authorities allow him and other health-care professionals access to the medical supplies they need to offer help.

He’s also asking the government to use diplomatic channels to allow them to cross the Rafah border into Gaza.

Despite the potential risk to his own life,  Zaidi is committed to going to a place where some medical staff have been killed.

More on Calgary

“You need to do the right thing for the right reasons. You just can’t sit quietly and let things unfold,” Zaidi said.

Soliman says he can’t take the burden of knowing children are dying every day. He says it wouldn’t matter if this tragedy were unfolding in Canada or in the Middle East, he would want to do what he could to ease the suffering.  Volunteering his skills has been a part of his life for years.

“It’s very painful for all of us. If your neighbour kid is in trouble, you will go and help. You can’t just watch them dying especially if you know you have skills of doing CPR or  you’re able to resuscitate or you’re able to intubate.  You’re not just going to watch them dying and say it’s not my problem,” Soliman said.

Doctor’s Without Borders says they are having extreme difficulties delivering aid and providing health care due to the insecurity and the unpredictability of the bombardments.

Story continues below advertisement

MSF’s response in Gaza amidst challenging conditions

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: <a href="https://www.doctorswithoutborders.ca/msf-response-in-gaza-amidst-challenging-conditions/">MSF's response in Gaza amidst challenging conditions</a>

Canada will provide an additional $50 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Global Affairs Canada announced Saturday.

The aid will be in addition to the $10 million designated earlier this month.

In a statement, GAC said the funding will help provide food, water, emergency medical assistance, protection services and other life-saving assistance, while ensuring that none of it goes to Hamas.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is critical that Palestinian civilians in Gaza who need life-saving assistance receive it as soon as possible,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

Zaidi said he’s had positive feedback from his call to action via social media, but only a handful of people have said they are willing to go.

“They thought it was an amazing humanitarian call but 98 per cent warned that we’re not coming back if we go,  so let’s just send money,” said Zaidi. “I said we need to do something for people who are dying besides money.”

Israel has carried out a ground raid in Gaza ahead of an expected invasion following the Hamas militant attack across southern Israel.

 

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices