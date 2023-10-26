Menu

Crime

Vandalism, social posts, shooting among potentially hate-motivated Winnipeg incidents: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 1:42 pm
Vandalism, social posts, shooting among potentially hate-motivated Winnipeg incidents: police
Winnipeg police say they’ve been investigating a spate of crimes in recent weeks that they believe to be hate-motivated.
Winnipeg police say they’ve been investigating a spate of crimes in recent weeks that they believe to be hate-motivated.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, police said they’ve responded to a number of calls — ranging in severity from hateful social media posts to graffiti and vandalism to a residential shooting — since mid-October.

Public information officer Const. Jason Michalyshen said there’s a fairly detailed set of criteria under the Criminal Code that must be met before an incident can be considered a hate crime, and that all of the incidents police are currently looking at remain under investigation.

“Investigations involving these crimes can be complex, and it’s important the public understand this,” he said.

“This is very complicated, and sometimes it’s a pretty confusing topic… (but) we’re, without a doubt, unfortunately are seeing an escalation in some of these.”

Among the incidents police discussed Thursday are multiple reports of mischief — eggs being thrown at doors — in the southwestern part of Winnipeg, grafitti near a River Heights-area school and place of worship, vandalism to a religious item on Harrow Street, and multiple racially-motivated social media posts.

On Oct. 22, police said they were called to a River Heights home after a window was shot out around 4:30 a.m. Because the home had a prominent religious symbol near its front door, the shooting is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Hate crime reports in Canada surged during COVID-19 pandemic: StatCan

“I think our main message today really is hate crimes have no place in our community,” Michalyshen said.

“We remain committed to investigating suspected hate motivated crimes under the provisions of the Criminal Code of Canada and reports of this nature or any crimes for that matter… 911 should be called at all times if anybody’s safety is being compromised or if there is an incident in progress.”

Police also issued a plea to demonstrators — particularly those involved in counter-protests, to consider moving their events to avoid a drain on police resources.

Winnipeg ‘not immune’ from recent rise in reports of hate-motivated incidents, police say

Supt. Dave Dalal said clashing protests, of which there have been many in recent months, can be “a significant demand” on police to monitor and keep both sides safe, and encouraged anyone planning a counter-protest to rearrange it to a different date and time in order to avoid conflict.

“We’re not asking the community to refrain from peaceful, lawful assembly. We’re not trying to police beliefs, as you’ve heard. We are concerned with the behaviour at these events,” he said.

“We are asking those who have countering views to a particular event that is planned to do so at a different time, location or date to offer your views on the on the matter.

“We’re also asking organizers to refrain from having these protests go mobile because that adds a layer of complexity and community safety to those participating, as well as motorists.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

