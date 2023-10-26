Menu

Crime

Young suspect injured during Brandon arrest, IIU says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 12:10 pm
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. Global News / File
Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s looking into an incident in which a young suspect was reportedly injured during an arrest by Brandon police.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said the incident took place Oct. 16 near Westaway Bay in Brandon, and involved the arrest of a man as well as a female youth.

Three days later, the IIU said, a member of the community reported that an officer had assaulted the girl during the arrest, and that Child and Family Services had been contacted about the incident.

The IIU has determined that it is in the public interest to investigate, and is asking any witnesses who have information or video footage to call 1-844-667-6060.

