S&P/TSX composite down as tech stocks fall, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2023 11:55 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Weakness in technology stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.54 points at 18,920.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 114.57 points at 32,921.36. The S&P 500 index was down 29.50 points at 4,157.27, while the Nasdaq composite was down 150.07 points at 12,671.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.34 cents US compared with 72.56 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.61 at US$83.78 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up three cents at US$3.41 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.80 at US$1,989.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.60 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

