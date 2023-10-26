Menu

Sports

NHL suspends Ottawa Senators’ Shane Pinto 41 games for sports wagering

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 12:20 pm
The NHL has suspended Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games for activities related to sports wagering on Thursday.

In a release, the league said it found no evidence that Pinto bet on any NHL games and did not specify what rule or rules Pinto had broken.

The brief statement went on to say that the NHL considered the matter to be closed barring any new information.

According to The Canadian Press, gambling is only mentioned once in the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with the NHL Players’ Association — “Gambling on any NHL Game is prohibited.”

But the document also allows for NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to discipline players for off-ice conduct.

The Senators released a statement which said Pinto was remorseful about the situation.

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family,” he said in the release.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

The Senators said the NHL provided it with more information on Wednesday but did not say exactly what led to the suspension.

“Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League,” the statement read.

The 22-year-old Pinto was selected by the Senators with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

Last season, was his first full season with the club as the New York native appeared in all 82 games, scoring 20 goals while also recording 15 assists.

Pinto is not currently playing for the Senators as he is between contracts.

*With files from The Canadian Press

