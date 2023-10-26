Menu

Crime

2 vehicles recovered, numerous charges laid by carjacking task force investigators

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 12:39 pm
Provincial Carjacking Taskforce makes arrest and recovers two stolen vehicles in York Region. View image in full screen
Provincial Carjacking Taskforce makes arrest and recovers two stolen vehicles in York Region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Provincial Carjacking Task Force investigators have laid numerous charges and recovered two stolen vehicles as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

On Oct. 24, while investigating a stolen Audi S5, investigators observed a male suspect steal a 2021 Range Rover from the area of Steelcase Road West and Woodbine Avenue, in the City of Markham, states a press release from the Task Force.

With the assistance of the York Regional Police Emergency Response Unit, the suspect was arrested and the stolen Audi S5 and Range Rover were recovered.

The suspect is believed to have committed three additional vehicle thefts in Peel Region, for which YRP investigators have charged him, say police.

Ariyan Chegini, 19, of Richmond Hill is facing several charges, says police, including motor vehicle theft, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime over and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the release, rising incidents of violence related to auto crimes across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), have resulted in local police services combining resources and establishing the Task Force to further co-ordinate law enforcement efforts in combating these crimes.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about ti is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

