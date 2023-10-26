Hydro-Québec makes way for multi-purpose green space on Montreal’s south shore

Send this page to someone via email

A major Hydro-Québec demolition project in the heart of Châteauguay will soon mean additional green space for the city on Montreal’s south shore.

Hydro crews equipped with heavy machinery have begun dismantling 40 towers measuring five storeys tall.

The 120-kilovolt transmission lines are being diverted after an agreement with the Kahnawake band council to remove the towers from its territory.

The $9-million dismantling project started in 2020 spans 20 kilometres, connecting the Beauharnois substation to the Aqueduc substation in Montreal.

“The 120 kilovolts line that crosses the Mohawk territory is no longer necessary,” Hydro-Québec spokesperson Sébastien Martineau said.

“So from now on the 315 kilovolts line will bring the energy to the island.”

The seven-kilometre stretch of green space the towers occupy in Châteauguay is city property.

After public consultations, the city says it plans to build a multiphase project over the next 10 years.

“We are looking into bike paths, multipurpose walking paths and some installations all across the park,” Châteauguay Mayor Eric Allard said.

The city plans to start its first phase as early as next spring, beginning construction of a $4-million pedestrian bridge over the Chateauguay River.

Allard says the park project will highlight the green space in the suburban city and promote more modes of transportation.

“It’s a big improvement for active mobility to go across the city but it is also a breath of fresh air because we will have a beautiful park all across the territory,” Allard said.

The project is limited, according to the city, as Hydro-Québec still has the right to rebuild towers if the energy needs grow, however, Hydro-Québec says that is not in the cards for the foreseeable future.

Allard admits more parks and open areas are needed to respond to the call to action from residents.

“Is there enough parks? I don’t think so. People are asking for that — we need more green space. I think every city should go in that direction,” Allard said.