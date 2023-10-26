Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge football players accused in locker room assault, lawyers in court

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2023 8:51 am
Four members of a Lethbridge high school football team charged with the sexual assault of a teammate earlier this month did not appear in person at their first court date on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Four members of a Lethbridge high school football team charged with the sexual assault of a teammate earlier this month did not appear in person at their first court date on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four members of a Lethbridge high school football team charged with the sexual assault of a teammate earlier this month did not appear in person at their first court date on Wednesday.

Instead, they were represented by lawyers who requested a one-month adjournment while they await disclosure, a package of documents related to the criminal case collected by prosecutors and police.

Police allege a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in the school’s locker room after regular school hours on Oct. 3.

The accused, who between the ages of 16 and 17, have been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Police served a search warrant at the school and seized a weapon, but have not said what it is.

The four teens were arrested and released from custody on conditions, which include not having contact with the complainant or attending the school.

Story continues below advertisement

Because of their ages, they cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The judge granted the adjournment, with the next scheduled appearance Nov. 22.

Trending Now

The Crown indicated it is to proceed by indictment, signalling the seriousness of the charges and sending the matter to the Court of King’s Bench.

All football at the high school was initially suspended and has now been cancelled for the rest of the season by the Lethbridge School Division.

It said although the players and coaches have done everything asked of them, more needs to be done.

The Lethbridge division said more time is needed to evaluate and respond to the effect it has had on the school community and moving forward it requires a broader response beyond the football team.

It also said some members of the football team have been targeted for harassment.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices