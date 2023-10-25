Menu

Crime

Do you know Slim? B.C. RCMP seek person of interest in fatal Sparwood shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 8:34 pm
Anyone who knows this man or his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who knows this man or his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP. B.C. RCMP
RCMP in British Columbia’s southeast are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Joel Zimbalatti was found dead in a trailer in the 6200-block of Lower Elk Valley Road in Sparwood on Oct. 11.

RCMP arrested a man outside the trailer, who was later released without charge.

In a media release Wednesday, Mounties said they had learned that a second man who goes by the alias “Slim” was at the scene of the death, but had left before police arrived.

“Slim is believed to be one of the last people to see Mr. Zimbalatti alive, before he was shot and it is imperative that investigators speak with Slim regarding this investigation,” Insp. Brent Novakoski said in the release.

Slim was last seen in the Kimberly area the day after the shooting, but is known to have ties to the Okanagan, police said.

He is described as between the ages of 20 and 25 years old, tall, skinny and has black hair with noticeable sideburns.

RCMP are asking Slim to contact local police. Anyone who sees him should not approach, and call 911, police said.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

