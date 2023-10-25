Witnesses sought to transit bus collision that left Surrey pedestrian seriously hurt

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Surrey are looking for witnesses to a collision between a transit bus and a pedestrian that left a 69-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue.

Exactly what happened remains unclear, but Surrey RCMP said it and the Collision Criminal Investigation Team are investigating “all circumstances” that led to the collision.

“The preliminary investigation indicates there were several passengers on board the bus at the time,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb said.

‘We are asking anyone who was on the bus at the time this collision occurred to call Surrey RCMP.”

The bus was serving the #321 route, and police also want to speak with anyone who was at the bus stop #54988.

Police said the bus driver remained at the scene of the incident.

TransLink said the Coast Mountain Bus Company was also investigating the circumstances of the collision.

“The operator is on leave until that investigation has concluded, which is the protocol for any incident investigation,” a TransLink spokesperson said in an email.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has yet to speak with police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.