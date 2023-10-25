Emergency homeless shelter at The Gathering Place: New Beginnings continues operations

Send this page to someone via email

Unhoused individuals in Regina can continue to access the temporary emergency shelter at The Gathering Place: New Beginnings.

According to Regina Mayor Sanda Masters, the low barrier, temporary emergency shelter set up at the Gathering Place: New Beginnings will continue its operations throughout the winter.

“Arrangements have been made with the owners of the Nest, with Regina Treaty Status Indian Services and the province of Saskatchewan, all have agreed to support continued shelter operation until at least April 2024,” Masters said.

The mayor says the temporary shelter has been opened since January. She adds that the City of Regina was a founding partner in its establishment.

“We are proud to continue to play a role alongside the provincial government, community-based organization and our community as a whole to ensure the temporary shelter that provides wraparound services and supports remains available to those who need it all of this winter,” Masters said.

Story continues below advertisement

The shelter will provide wraparound support to individuals in need, including meals and access to support services, Masters said. The City of Regina, the Saskatchewan government and community organizations are working together to provide unhoused individuals with the facility’s services.

According to the mayor the funding for this is an extension of funding already in place.

She says the city will continue to work toward securing more funding that will enable them to provide permanent shelter for unhoused individuals in the city.