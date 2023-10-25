Menu

Canada

3 dead after crash between car and motorcycle in Little Bartibog, N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 4:07 pm
Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash last week in Little Bartibog, N.B.

In a release Wednesday, New Brunswick RCMP said officers responded to the crash between a car and a motorcycle on Route 8 in Little Bartibog on Oct. 19 around 12 p.m.

“The driver and sole passenger of the car, as well as the driver and passenger of the motorcycle, all died at the scene as a result of their injuries,” the release said.

The victims were a 47-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Campbellton and a 37-year-old man from Tilley Road.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the collision and its cause are undetermined and remain under investigation. Autopsies have been scheduled for the three victims.

The scene was also attended by an RCMP reconstructionist, members of the Miramichi Police Department, the Miramichi Fire Department, the Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office.

