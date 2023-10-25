Menu

Canada

Sen. Ian Shugart, ex-clerk of the Privy Council, dies at 66

By Simon Hopkins Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 1:14 pm
Sen. Ian Shugart is seen during a committee appearance while he was Clerk of the Privy Council. View image in full screen
Clerk of the Privy Council Ian Shugart waits to appear before the House of Commons ethics committee in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Sen. Ian Shugart has died, senators were informed on Wednesday via a statement from the Senate Speaker’s office.

The 66-year-old senator was appointed to the Red Chamber in September 2022 to represent Ontario and served for 13 months before his death.

Shugart was a career public servant prior to becoming a senator, holding multiple deputy minister portfolios and the senior-most public service position, clerk of the Privy Council.

In February 2021, Shugart took time away from the Privy Council Office to receive treatment for cancer.

He was also ill during his period as a senator and had been absent due to illness for slightly more than half of the Senate sittings since his appointment.

In a Senate defence committee meeting Wednesday afternoon, senators noted their condolences to the family and friends of their former colleague.

“I only spoke to him once or twice and I found him a remarkable man,” Sen. David Richards said to the committee.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to reporters ahead of question period Wednesday added his condolences.

Trending Now

“I’m thinking of all his friends… and of course, his family through this,” he said.

Trudeau described Shugart as a “man of deep integrity, grace, and brilliance.”

Senators also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share messages following the Senate Speaker’s statement. A copy of the statement was shared with Global News.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we have learned today of the passing of our dear friend & colleague the Honourable Ian Shugart,” Sen. Don Plett, leader of the opposition in the Senate, posted. “His journey in the #SenCA was cut short, but his lifelong public service speaks to his dedication to our country.”

