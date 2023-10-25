2 men from Gods Lake Narrows, Man. jailed for arson after threats

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are behind bars after a building was set on fire following a threat in Gods Lake Narrows, Man.

On Monday, Mounties said they got a report about two men stirring an upset at the community’s former band office. One of the men was armed with a weapon, RCMP said, and threatening to light the building on fire.

Authorities said the office was a supply storage site and had historical records in it.

Smoke was already coming from the building when officers got there, police said, and was fought by local fire crews and water trucks.

It was estimated to be a total loss, Mounties said.

With the community’s help, authorities said two suspects have been identified and remain in jail while one waits for a remand hearing and the other his court date on Jan. 10, 2024.

The investigation continues.