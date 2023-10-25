Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men from Gods Lake Narrows, Man. jailed for arson after threats

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 1:36 pm
Gods Lake Narrows RCMP responded to a fire at a former band office. View image in full screen
Gods Lake Narrows RCMP responded to a fire at a former band office. Brett Ruskin / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men are behind bars after a building was set on fire following a threat in Gods Lake Narrows, Man.

On Monday, Mounties said they got a report about two men stirring an upset at the community’s former band office. One of the men was armed with a weapon, RCMP said, and threatening to light the building on fire.

Authorities said the office was a supply storage site and had historical records in it.

Smoke was already coming from the building when officers got there, police said, and was fought by local fire crews and water trucks.

It was estimated to be a total loss, Mounties said.

With the community’s help, authorities said two suspects have been identified and remain in jail while one waits for a remand hearing and the other his court date on Jan. 10, 2024.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Homeowner charged with arson, fraud after house fire in Okno, Man.'
Homeowner charged with arson, fraud after house fire in Okno, Man.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices