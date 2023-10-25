Man wanted on warrants accused of breaking into senior couple’s West Kelowna home

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are accusing a man they’re very familiar with of bursting into a couple’s West Kelowna, B.C., home in an effort to ditch officers who were hot on his trail.

The man, whom RCMP have not identified, was spotted by Mounties in the driver’s seat of a grey GMC pickup registered to another person.

“The officer was aware that this male had numerous warrants for his arrest,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Upon noticing the officer’s presence, the male fled in the truck at a high rate of speed, resulting in a collision with a residential property in the 3100 block of Thacker Drive.”

RCMP said the man then abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot through several yards, fences and vineyards before forcibly entering a residence in the 1000 block of Sunnyside Road, which was occupied by a man and woman.

The RCMP located the suspect, who they said continued to resist arrest before being taken into custody.

The man was detained for court proceedings related to his outstanding warrants, and police have recommended numerous new charges.