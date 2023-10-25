Guelph police lay charges in connection with homicide at Woodlawn Road motel

See more sharing options

Guelph police have charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder.

This is in connection with the discovery of a 50-year-old woman found dead at a motel on Woodlawn Road West on Oct. 15.

Police said they were called to the motel around 11 a.m. and ruled it a homicide after the discovery of the deceased.

Investigators said they found and arrested the man on Tuesday night at a business near York and Victoria roads.

He has a bail hearing on Wednesday.

The accused and the victim knew each other.