Canada

OPP officer injured after vehicle flees in Caledon

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 23, 2023 10:22 am
The Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was injured in Caledon after an interaction with a driver and a vehicle on Monday morning. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was injured in Caledon after an interaction with a driver and a vehicle on Monday morning. Kevin Faibish / Global News
The Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was injured in Caledon after an interaction with a driver and a vehicle on Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened after 7 a.m. on Tundra Road, near Kennedy and Old School roads, just north of the Brampton-Caledon border.

An OPP officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing, OPP said.

There is no threat to public safety. The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate.

