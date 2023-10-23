OPP officer injured after vehicle flees in Caledon

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was injured in Caledon after an interaction with a driver and a vehicle on Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened after 7 a.m. on Tundra Road, near Kennedy and Old School roads, just north of the Brampton-Caledon border.

An OPP officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing, OPP said.

There is no threat to public safety. The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate.

#CaledonOPP responded to a suspicious vehicle on Tundra Rd n/w of #Brampton after 7am today. #OPP officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during interaction. Vehicle fled the scene. No immanent threat to public safety. Investigation ongoing. @SIUOntario has been notified. — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 23, 2023