Share

Sports

Oilers star Connor McDavid to miss at least a week with an upper body injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2023 7:10 pm
Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid was expected to be out of the lineup for one to two weeks due to an upper-body injury, the team said Sunday. McDavid plays during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum. View image in full screen
MS
Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid was expected to be out of the lineup for one to two weeks due to an upper-body injury, the NHL team said Sunday.

McDavid, who has eight points (2-6) in five games this season, was injured during a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

He missed the last few minutes of the third period and didn’t play in the overtime.

McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player after recording a career-high 153 points last season.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

