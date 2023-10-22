1 arrested for assault in relation to Israel and Palestine rallies in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service said one person was arrested for assault with a weapon in relation to the Israel and Palestine rallies in Calgary on Sunday afternoon

According to a social media post by the Calgary Police Service, around 330 people attended the rallies. Those supporting Israel rallied in front of Olympic Plaza, while those supporting Palestine rallied in front of City Hall.

Earlier in the afternoon, police said there were “incidents of violence” and officers were trying to de-escalate the conflict.

The rallies ended at around 5 p.m., police said.

In a Sunday evening release, police said officers have seen “increasingly escalating behaviour” which required police intervention in the past two protests.

Three people were arrested in relation to protests on Sunday, police said. One was arrested for assault with a weapon, officers said.

Breach of peace charges were also laid, the release added.

Police did not provide details on what rally those arrested were affiliated with.

🔵 UPDATE 🔵 Multiple arrests have been made in relation to the protest underway. We remind anyone participating in the protests to know the law when protesting in #YYC, and to not jeopardize public peace, endanger anyone, or participate in illegal events. pic.twitter.com/8qwEm44DsA — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 22, 2023

The protests come as the conflict between Hamas and Israel reaches its fourth week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas after the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack killed 1,400 people, a figure provided by the Israeli government.

Israeli retaliation has so far killed more than 4,300 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry.

— With files from Eric Stober, Global News.