Weather

Parts of southern Ontario under frost warnings as weather begins to bite

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 22, 2023 3:30 pm
Birds swim in the waters of Lake Ontario as the Toronto skyline looms in the background in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. View image in full screen
Birds swim in the waters of Lake Ontario as the Toronto skyline looms in the background in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Large parts of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area have been placed under a frost advisory as colder weather begins to set in.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory Sunday morning, saying temperatures could drop overnight into Monday morning.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” the weather agency said. “Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

The advisory was issued along a stretch of Lake Ontario from Burlington to the edge of Pickering, extending northwards around Toronto as far as Brampton and just below Vaughan.

Areas around St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland were also under a similar advisory.

