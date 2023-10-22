Woman stabbed during attempted break and enter Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during a break-and-enter early Sunday.

Winnipeg police say they attended a residence in the 1300 block of Raleigh Street just after 1 a.m. for reports that a woman had been stabbed while attempting to break into a home.

Officers found the suspect with an upper-body injury and provided emergency treatment before sending her to hospital, police said in a press release.

Investigation revealed the suspect, who was intoxicated, got into an argument with the homeowner and then forced her way into the home by kicking in the front door. The resident, a woman, stabbed the suspect to prevent her from entering any further.

Two children in the home at the time of the incident were not hurt. The victim and suspect are known to each other, police said.

A 29-year-old woman is facing a break-and-enter charge and was released on an undertaking.