Israel accidentally hits Egyptian post at Gaza border: IDF

Israel’s army said Sunday that it accidentally struck an Egyptian post near its border with Gaza.

“A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom,” the Israeli Defense Force said on X.

“The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident.”

An Egyptian army spokesperson said that border watchmen sustained minor injuries.

Aid trucks are currently moving into Gaza through the Rafah crossing at the border with Egypt. Seventeen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday after 20 trucks entered Saturday.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel just over two weeks ago.

The U.S. is advising its citizens not to travel to Iraq after recent attacks on U.S. troops and personnel in the region.

On Sunday, U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham warned Iran that if the Gaza war grows, it is coming to its backyard, and said that the idea the attack on Israel happened without Iran’s involvement is “laughable.”

Israel has also been fighting the Hezbollah militant group in the north, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling troops there that if the group launched a war against Israel, there will be consequences for Lebanon.

Canada has advised against all travel to Lebanon and is preparing for civilian evacuations there.

— with files from Reuters.