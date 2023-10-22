Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multi-vehicle Brampton collision injures 2, closes Queen Street

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 22, 2023 11:51 am
FILE - The Peel Regional Police logo on the side of a vehicle. Peel police said they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for a multi-vehicle crash. View image in full screen
FILE - The Peel Regional Police logo on the side of a vehicle. Peel police said they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for a multi-vehicle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Two people were rushed to hospital, one in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, although paramedics told Global News the number was four.

Peel paramedics said two people were taken to hospital, one with critical injuries and the other in stable condition. Both were adults, according to police.

Queen Street was closed in both directions between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive after the crash.

