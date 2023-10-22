Multi-vehicle Brampton collision injures 2, closes Queen Street

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were rushed to hospital, one in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, although paramedics told Global News the number was four.

Peel paramedics said two people were taken to hospital, one with critical injuries and the other in stable condition. Both were adults, according to police.

Queen Street was closed in both directions between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive after the crash.