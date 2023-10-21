Assault resulting in ‘significant injuries’ in central Edmonton: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was found with “significant injuries” after reports of an assault in central Edmonton Saturday morning, said Edmonton police.

Police said an assault was reported at around 7 a.m. to police at a multi-unit complex in the area of 102nd Street and 107th Avenue.

Police said that when they arrived a man in his 30s was located with significant injuries.

The man was transported to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

The police are investigating this incident.