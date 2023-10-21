B.C. Lions crushed 41-16 by Calgary Stampeders

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders earned a dominant 41-16 road win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night to hold control of their destiny for the post-season.

The Stampeders (6-11) can clinch a playoff berth if the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) fall to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday or if Calgary can defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers next week.

Jake Maier went 10-of-21 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns for the Stampeders at B.C. Place.

Post-game, Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson noted that it was a big game for the team and a first for the season, with back-to-back wins.

“I’m happy with the score. I’m happy with how we’re improving. I don’t want to say everything’s been fixed, we’ve got a lot of areas that we know we got to be better,” said Dickenson.

The coach also credited the return of receiver Reggie Begelton as important for the win. He had four catches for 66 yards.

“Reggie’s presence means a lot to this team. He really does. He’s had a great season. He made an impact.”

As for Maier, the winning quarterback said “We played complimentary football,” adding “we got one more (win) to get where we want to go.”

He also echoed his coach’s praise for Begelton, who made a big play while in tight coverage at the Lions’ goal line, saying he made “a hell of a catch, which I’m sure he’s gonna be all over TSN for the next week or so.”

Looking forward, Dickenson said “Guys are feeling better, but we got to be realistic about it. We got to keep working.”

Maier, again, agreed with his coach’s sentiments, stating “we got to make a three in a row if you want to go where we want to go.”

Meanwhile, B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams went 9-of-13 passing for 116 yards and one interception before being replaced by Dane Evans in the third quarter with Calgary ahead 24-3.

Evans finished 14-of-20 passing with 125 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Jevon Cottoy snagged the consolation touchdown in the loss for B.C. (12-6).

The defeat allowed Winnipeg to clinch the top spot in the West Division. The Lions will finish second and will host the conference semifinal on Nov. 4 against either Calgary or Saskatchewan.

Calgary raced out to an early lead and held on with backup quarterback Tommy Stevens punching in two touchdowns on the ground.

Lions defensive end Mathieu Betts was recognized as the CFL’s all-time single-season Canadian sack record holder. Betts’ lone sack on Friday gave him 18 on the season to pass Brent Johnson’s mark from 2005.