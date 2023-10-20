450 piles of wood debris to be burned near Apex Mountain Resort

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service says about 450 piles of wood debris will be burned next week north of Apex Mountain Resort.

The piles are slated to be burned Oct. 23 to 27, and smoke may also be visible in Hedley, Olalla and Penticton.

BC Wildfire says motorists travelling along Highway 3 and 3A may also see smoke.

“The exact timing of the pile burning will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall,” said BC Wildfire, adding the burning could extend beyond next week.

“This pile burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

According to BC Wildfire, pile burning is part of forests management, as it helps prevent wildfires by reducing dead wood or brush as possible fuels.

It added that staff will prepare, control and monitor the pile fires at all times.