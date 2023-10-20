Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Machete-wielding suspect taken into custody with use of conducted energy weapon: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 6:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Penticton Community Safety Review complete'
Penticton Community Safety Review complete
WATCH: Findings from Penticton’s community safety review were recently published, and the results show Penticton needs more help. The review looked at how best to allocate fire, RCMP and Bylaw operations. – Jan 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man accused of wielding a machete at a Penticton, B.C., store this week was taken into custody after RCMP  deployed a conducted energy weapon.

In a press release issued Friday, RCMP said officers arrived at a store at 1301 Main Street on Thursday, just before 11 a.m., and allegedly found a 39-year-old man threatening staff while holding a machete above his head.

“Even with multiple officers in attendance, the man refused to comply with directions to drop the weapon,” RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Surrey man shot in Penticton Saturday night'
Surrey man shot in Penticton Saturday night
Trending Now

“A conducted energy weapon was deployed, which helped the officers in taking him safely into custody. The man was held in police custody, with charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and uttering threats, all being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they don’t know why the man was threatening staff motive is uncertain and continues to be investigated.

RCMP said no member of the public was harmed. They did not offer an update on the suspect.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices