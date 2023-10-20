Machete-wielding suspect taken into custody with use of conducted energy weapon: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of wielding a machete at a Penticton, B.C., store this week was taken into custody after RCMP deployed a conducted energy weapon.

In a press release issued Friday, RCMP said officers arrived at a store at 1301 Main Street on Thursday, just before 11 a.m., and allegedly found a 39-year-old man threatening staff while holding a machete above his head.

“Even with multiple officers in attendance, the man refused to comply with directions to drop the weapon,” RCMP said.

“A conducted energy weapon was deployed, which helped the officers in taking him safely into custody. The man was held in police custody, with charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and uttering threats, all being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.”

RCMP said they don’t know why the man was threatening staff motive is uncertain and continues to be investigated.

RCMP said no member of the public was harmed. They did not offer an update on the suspect.