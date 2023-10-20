Higher Halloween expenses don’t deter celebrations, survey reveals

Send this page to someone via email

Shoppers are facing higher Halloween celebration costs this year, from costumes to decorations, and according to a recent survey by the Retail Council of Canada, 45 per cent of Canadians will make a special shopping trip to buy Halloween supplies — up from 28 per cent last year.

Director of government relations John Graham says many people are making cuts to their budget elsewhere to accommodate the holiday.

“Eighty-one per cent of Canadians are going to spend the same or more this year for Halloween. That’s despite the fact that many are experiencing challenges with higher interest rates and inflation.”

Graham says this is not uncommon as people often use holidays as a chance to splurge.

“‘Cause our next chance is at Christmas. And we know Christmas can be expensive, but this way they get out in their costumes, they love to dress up, they do it at school, they do the neighbourhood thing,” said Winnipegger Millicent Wojciechowski.

Story continues below advertisement

Economics professor Kivalina Grove says holidays like Halloween are “recession-proof.”

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, economically, globally, politically. So one of the things that happens is we turn to things that are familiar, and we turn to things that make us feel comforted.” Grove said.

Grove said people want a chance to forget about those worries temporarily and they are also more inclined to make smaller purchases while cutting back on big ones.

“Do I think it’s worth it? Yeah, I do. Because we need lots of memories to make up a life.” said Nasheba Dejesus of Winnipeg.

So no matter the potential impact on the pocketbook, Winnipeggers still plan to enjoy the holiday to the fullest extent with plenty of costumes, candy, decorations and fun.

— with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian