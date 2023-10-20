Vancouver police make arrest after man shot in September dies

Vancouver police say they’ve made an arrest in a September shooting that has since turned fatal.
Two men suffered “serious” gunshot wounds in the incident, which unfolded near Victoria and East 28th Avenue on Sept. 10.
In a Friday media release, police said Zuhoruddin Mansoori, 35, died of injuries from the attack on Monday. The second victim is recovering, police added.
At the time of the shooting, police said they had identified a suspect and believed he and the victims knew one another.
Police said Friday a suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, however, he has not yet been charged.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.
Mansoori’s death marks the city’s 13th homicide of 2023.
