Money

TSX falls more than 1% in Friday trading

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 4:47 pm
The S&P/TSX composite index fell Friday. View image in full screen
The S&P/TSX composite index fell Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Canada’s main stock index fell more than one per cent Friday with broad-based losses led by financial, telecom and base metal stocks, while U.S. markets also fell to close the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 233.17 points to 19,115.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 286.89 points at 33,127.28.The S&P 500 index was down 53.84 points at 4,224.16, while the Nasdaq composite was down 202.37 points at 12,983.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 72.91 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 29 cents at US$88.08 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.90 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.90 at US$1,994.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.56 a pound.

