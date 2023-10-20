Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officers’ actions necessary during deadly shooting near central Edmonton LRT crossing: ASIRT

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2023 4:54 pm
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared four Edmonton Police Service officers involved in a deadly shooting, saying an investigation determined the their actions were necessary and reasonable.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says its investigation into the March 2022 death of an Edmonton man found the officers’ response was justified based off the threat the man posed to those around him.

The report said two off-duty officers arrived to work in the city’s downtown when they heard a loud bang and saw a man near a picnic table holding what appeared to be a black pistol.

The report says the man was holding a 12-gauge shotgun and refused to listen to police when they told him to drop the weapon near 95th Street and 105th Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Modified fake gun found at scene of fatal Edmonton police shooting near LRT crossing'
Modified fake gun found at scene of fatal Edmonton police shooting near LRT crossing

Police tried to use a stun gun on the man twice, but due to the man wearing baggy winter clothing, it didn’t work.

Story continues below advertisement

Four officers shot the man after he raised the barrel of his weapon toward some of the officers present.

“With the benefit of hindsight, time for detached reflection and knowledge of the ultimate outcome, it is easy to speculate about how things could have been done differently,” states the report released Friday.

“That is not the standard, however, against which an officer’s conduct is measured.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That is not the standard, however, against which an officer's conduct is measured."

ASIRT relied on evidence from witnesses, other officers present and video recordings.

Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News
Trending Now

One witness reported she had heard the man shouting things that didn’t make sense. An autopsy concluded the man died from gunshot wounds and he had methamphetamine in his system at the time.

The four officers who shot the man declined to participate in an interview, which is allowed, but provided reports and notes.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was found to have two single-shot pipe shotguns and two single-shot pistols, the report said.

He also had a notebook with an excerpt that read, “I was tormeting (sic) the cops to come after me to take me out because I won’t stop for them,” the report said.

ASIRT said the use of force was necessary and reasonable given the circumstances.

“(The male’s) subsequent death, while tragic, does not change the analysis.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "(The male's) subsequent death, while tragic, does not change the analysis."
Click to play video: 'Deadly police shooting under ASIRT investigation near central Edmonton LRT crossing'
Deadly police shooting under ASIRT investigation near central Edmonton LRT crossing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices