Hamilton Centre MPP closes constituency office citing safety concerns

Hamilton, Ont. MPP Sarah Jama has closed her constituency office in the city centre amid concerns over the safety of her staff.

In a social media post, Jama said the decision to close the outlet on Main Street East was made after receiving a number of “concerning calls and emails.”

“We’ve recently received a number of concerning calls and emails that have made us question the safety of remaining open for walk-ins and have decided to work remotely and only accept in-person meetings by appointment to ensure the safety of staff,” Jama wrote.

The Hamilton Centre MPP has been involved in some controversy at Queen’s Park after statements she made during the Israel-Hamas conflict were slammed by members of the government who claimed they indicated support of the terrorist attacks on Oct 7.

In her original statement, Jama said: “We have seen this definition of apartheid in real time through the continued violation of human rights in Gaza through the use of white phosphorus chemicals, the withholding of access to food, fuel electric and water, and the destruction of the only exit from Gaza that isn’t controlled by the State of Israel.”

The statement has faced some condemnation which included Premier Doug Ford issuing a public statement calling it “disturbing” and demanding her resignation from the Ontario legislature.

Despite publicly apologizing for the statement, Ford’s Progressive Conservatives triggered a legislative debate on whether MPPs should censure Jama until she retracts and deletes her original statement and also apologizes in the legislature.

The motion, if passed, would prevent the speaker from recognizing Jama in the legislature, effectively cutting off her ability to address the Ontario legislative assembly in any capacity. The motion would not prevent Jama from voting or attending.

On Thursday, Global News learned Jama threatened to serve Ford with a libel lawsuit over his statements that allegedly depicted Jama as having a “history of antisemitism,” which she argues have harmed her reputation.

Ford’s office was served a cease and desist letter along with a notice that a statement of claim could be issued against the premier “personally” unless he retracts the comments and issues an “unequivocal apology.”

“These published statements have done and continue to do serious harm to Ms. Jama’s reputation,” Jama’s letter reads.

In light of the closure of her office, Jama says those seeking “support with urgent issues” can reach out to her via phone, email, and by appointment.

A Hamilton police spokesperson confirmed to Global News there have been no recent reports nor complaints filed from the office.

No timeline on when the office might reopen was given.