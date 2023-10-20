Menu

Crime

Police look for man connected with Peeping Tom incidents in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 11:05 am
Lights on police vehicle View image in full screen
Lights on a police vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with Peeping Tom incidents in the University District.

Police say the most recent incidents occurred on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. and Thursday at around 1:45 a.m. In both cases, the same man was seen near an apartment building near Albert Street and Cardill Crescent.

A third incident occurred on Oct. 6 at around 12:30 a.m., as a man was seen looking into the window of a home in the same area.

They described the suspect as being around 40 years old, around five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, and with a medium build. In the first incident he was said to be wearing a black baseball hat and grey pants.

Police believe all of the incidents are connected and have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to.

Police anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

