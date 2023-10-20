Menu

Fire

Residents displaced, one hospitalized after blaze at Furby Street apartment

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 10:27 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition and numerous residents had to find temporary accommodations after a fire at a Furby Street apartment building Thursday night.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m., and were able to get the blaze under control within 40 minutes, but there was extensive smoke and water damage to the building.

Some people were assessed at the scene by paramedics, and the city’s emergency social services team helped 28 residents find a temporary place to stay.

Fire Prevention Week: escape plans

While the fire was being extinguished, a Winnipeg Transit bus was made available to provide shelter and transportation to residents.

Firefighters said they found several pets in the building, and the municipal Animal Services Agency, along with the Winnipeg Humane Society, were at the scene to care for them.

There are no damage estimates currently available, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Fire Prevention Week in Winnipeg
