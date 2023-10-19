Regina schools part of pilot project to tackle speeding in school zones

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to tackle speeding in school zones, a new pilot project has been introduced to four Regina schools to let drivers know their speed.

Student school safety patrol officers will be equipped with radar backpacks that flash the speed of vehicles from a nearby radar gun.

“It allows us to take what is normally just a sign and change it into a living, breathing reminder why we want motorists to be slowing down in school zones,” said Carolyn Kalim, the City of Regina traffic engineering manager.

The safety officers are all trained volunteers, from grades 4 to 8, who assist their classmates in safely crossing the street.

“The backpack with the limit stuff has an impact on everyone because they can see what speed they’re actually going and they pay attention to the bright lights,” said Harry Kangles, who has been a safety officer for two years.

In September, the Regina Police Service issued 155 tickets to drivers for speeding in school zones. With this pilot project, organizers are hoping this initiative will reduce those numbers.

CAA, which runs the school safety patrol, says there have been no student injuries in the province during the 70 years the patrol has operated.

But there have been some close calls, according to the principal at Ethel Milliken School.

“We have had instances where motorists were not paying attention and we have had near misses,” said Hillary Ibbot Neiszner, who is also the safety patrol supervisor.

“In all of those cases, the children have reacted appropriately, and we have reported them to our school resource officer.”

There are four backpack systems that costs $7,000 apiece, which will change schools throughout October.