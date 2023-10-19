Toronto police charge 2 in door-to-door home renovation scam

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have arrested two men and charged them in connection with an alleged home renovation scam.

Investigators said they believed a scam had run between June and October, involving two men going door-to-door.

Toronto police said the two men would say they worked for a company called Town and Country Paving and would “falsely advise” people there were issues with their homes.

The men would ask for deposits to complete the renovations they said were necessary, according to police. They would then allegedly refuse to finish their work unless they were paid more money.

“The men would leave jobs unfinished and properties damaged,” police said.

Two men — one aged 30 and one 23 years old — were arrested and charged by police.

Toronto police said charged both with two counts of fraud over $5,000. Other charges laid include mischief and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.