Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada pulls 41 diplomats from India after diplomatic immunity stripped

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'India has been in touch with Canada ‘at various levels’: Bagchi'
India has been in touch with Canada ‘at various levels’: Bagchi
WATCH: India has been in touch with Canada ‘at various levels’: Bagchi – Oct 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All but 21 Canadian diplomats in India have been pulled out of that country, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday, confirming the slashing of diplomatic staff by roughly two-thirds amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Joly said India has formally conveyed its plan to Ottawa to strip diplomatic immunity from 41 Canadian diplomats and their 42 family members by Friday.

Canada has facilitated the safe departure of those diplomats and their families from India, she added, noting the stripping of immunity “would put their personal safety at risk.”

“The safety of Canadians and of our diplomats is always my top concern, given the implications of India’s actions on the safety of our diplomats,” she told reporters in Ottawa.

Joly added Canada would not retaliate in kind, noting that doing so would be contrary to international law. She later said India’s actions were “unreasonable.”

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no reason under international law that would justify a country’s withdrawal of diplomatic immunity in this way overnight, and that includes the Vienna Convention,” Joly said in French.

“This is why I’m saying that it sets a precedent.”

Click to play video: 'Canada-India tensions: Deadline draws near for diplomats to withdraw'
Canada-India tensions: Deadline draws near for diplomats to withdraw
Trending Now

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said India’s actions mean Canada will be “significantly reducing” the number of consular workers in India, which will have an impact on the processing of temporary and permanent resident applications.

“The lower numbers of staff will have short-term repercussions, and I believe medium-term as well,” Miller said.

India previously suspended the issuing of visas and permits to Canadians.

Relations with New Delhi have hit a deep freeze since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a month ago that Canadian intelligence services had “credible evidence” that agents of the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh leader near Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

New Delhi has publicly called for “parity” in the number of diplomats each country is hosting amid the row.

Global Affairs Canada’s public registry of foreign missions shows that India has about 60 staff across Canada. Roughly 19 of those hold status listed as diplomatic agents, representatives, consuls or high commissioner.

—with files from the Canadian Press

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices