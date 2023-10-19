No injuries in suspicious daycare centre fire on northern Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt in a fire that tore through a northern Manitoba daycare centre, RCMP say.

The blaze, which occurred at a facility on Airport Road in Chemawawin Cree Nation Wednesday evening, is being treated as suspicious by police.

Chemawawin detachment commander Sgt. Andrew Cowan said the daycare, at the time of the fire, was in the midst of a community-funded renovation, and that there has been “considerable damage” to the building.

View image in full screen The aftermath of a structure fire at a Manitoba daycare centre. Manitoba RCMP

“The 20 children who attended the centre are now left in a temporary facility,” Cowan said in a statement Thursday.

“The families are greatly affected by the loss of this centre for their children. The impact on the community because of this fire cannot be overstated.”

RCMP said the Office of the Fire Commissioner is involved in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-329-2004 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.