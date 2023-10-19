Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries in suspicious daycare centre fire on northern Manitoba First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 3:29 pm
Firefighters and RCMP attended the daycare centre at Chemawawin Cree Nation Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Firefighters and RCMP attended the daycare centre at Chemawawin Cree Nation Wednesday night. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No one was hurt in a fire that tore through a northern Manitoba daycare centre, RCMP say.

The blaze, which occurred at a facility on Airport Road in Chemawawin Cree Nation Wednesday evening, is being treated as suspicious by police.

Chemawawin detachment commander Sgt. Andrew Cowan said the daycare, at the time of the fire, was in the midst of a community-funded renovation, and that there has been “considerable damage” to the building.

The aftermath of a structure fire at a Manitoba daycare centre. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a structure fire at a Manitoba daycare centre. Manitoba RCMP

“The 20 children who attended the centre are now left in a temporary facility,” Cowan said in a statement Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The families are greatly affected by the loss of this centre for their children. The impact on the community because of this fire cannot be overstated.”

Trending Now

RCMP said the Office of the Fire Commissioner is involved in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-329-2004 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Burned-down Sutherland building closes chapter in Winnipeg’s industrial history'
Burned-down Sutherland building closes chapter in Winnipeg’s industrial history
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices