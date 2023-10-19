SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

Variety Week 2023 – Day 4

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 3:25 pm
Child Psychologist Dr. Sharon Arnold joins the Morning News to give more insight on how psychoeducational assessments help to determine the nature of the problem students may be having. View image in full screen
Child Psychologist Dr. Sharon Arnold joins the Morning News to give more insight on how psychoeducational assessments help to determine the nature of the problem students may be having. Global News
The eighth annual Variety Week kicked off Monday, Oct. 16, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

Here is a look at the stories from Day 4.

Click to play video: 'Variety Week: Psychoeducational Assessment helps direct learning'
Variety Week: Psychoeducational Assessment helps direct learning
Click to play video: 'Variety Week: Child psychologist on how to assess issues'
Variety Week: Child psychologist on how to assess issues
Click to play video: 'Variety Week: Charlotte communicates with her eye-gaze system'
Variety Week: Charlotte communicates with her eye-gaze system
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

