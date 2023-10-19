Variety Week 2023 – Day 4

See more sharing options

The eighth annual Variety Week kicked off Monday, Oct. 16, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

Here is a look at the stories from Day 4.

2:51 Variety Week: Psychoeducational Assessment helps direct learning

4:13 Variety Week: Child psychologist on how to assess issues