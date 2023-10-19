U.S. issues ‘worldwide caution’ global travel alert for citizens

Send this page to someone via email

The United States is warning citizens to “exercise increased caution” when travelling overseas with the State Department citing “increased tensions” in various parts of the world.

In a “worldwide caution” advisory issued on Thursday, the government said in addition to increased tensions, there were concerns over the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against citizens or U.S. interests.

The advisory was made a day after the U.S. also warned its citizens against all travel to Lebanon amid fears the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread throughout that region.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group based in Lebanon, has been exchanging fire with Israel’s military at the border between the two countries in recent days, causing added concern as Israel prepares for an expected ground offensive against Hamas.

It’s not yet known when that offensive could come, but it has been alluded to by Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned that the Justice Department was monitoring an increase in reported threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities in the United States in connection with Israel’s conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. did not mention any countries specifically to avoid travelling to in its advisory, but said citizens should “Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists,” follow the State Department on social media platforms and enrol in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive information and alerts, as well as to make it easier to locate them in an overseas emergency.

–with files from The Associated Press and Reuters