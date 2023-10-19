Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

MTV Europe Music Awards cancelled amid Israel-Hamas conflict

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 19, 2023 12:53 pm
Awards are displayed on stage during the MTV EMA's 2015 at the Mediolanum Forum on October 25, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by) View image in full screen
Awards are displayed onstage during the MTV EMAs at the Mediolanum Forum on October 25, 2015 in Milan, Italy. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for MTV
The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday cancelled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars among the performers.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024.

Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year’s EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video.

Swift was again this year’s top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

