Tractor trailer crash closes down part of Hwy 11 in both directions

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning tractor-trailer crash has left a section of Highway 11 in Oro Medonte mostly closed down, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Central region media relations coordinator, Sergeant Jason Folz says the crash happened just at 5:30 Thursday morning between Line 11 and Line 12.

“A northbound tractor-trailer lost control and crashed through the centre guardrail and came to rest in the southbound detour on Highway 11,” he says.

Folz says the driver was the only person injured and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

He notes for a time lanes in both directions were blocked but the northbound has since partially reopened.

A detour is still in effect for most of the highway and he says people are being asked to take alternative routes.

Story continues below advertisement

He said part of the highway is expected to be closed for most of the day while crews work to clear the debris and repair the guardrail.